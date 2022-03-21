2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Frontier Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Frontier Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD LT. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD LT comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2022/4/1
Vehicle Features
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Vision Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
6-Speaker Audio System
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Remote Locking Tailgate
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Bumper front chrome
Door locks power
Alternator 150 amps
Rear axle 3.42 ratio
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Air conditioning single-zone
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
Glass deep-tinted
Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower
Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Wheel full-size spare 17 (43.2 cm) steel
Wheelhouse liners rear
Grille surround chrome
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters
Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Door handles body-colour
Mouldings bodyside body colour
Radio HD
Single-slot CD/MP3 player
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Differential heavy-duty locking rear
Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Engine 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm)
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connecti...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser fo...
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...
Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Active aero shutters front
CornerSteps rear bumper
Wheels 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) bright machined aluminum
Bumper rear chrome
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body-colour.)
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models only.) (Standard with 4WD models. Available with 2WD models.)
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Transfer case electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
Mirror caps body-colour
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment System with 8 diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones USB ports auxiliary jack voice-activated technology for radi...
Tire spare P255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Required and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Required with (PCO) Essentials Package LPO or (PDO) Protection Package LPO.)
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench 3-passenger available in cloth includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Also includes manually adjustable driver lumbar lockable storage compar...
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off....
