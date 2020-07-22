Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

13,771 KM

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

GP Mitsubishi

825-412-9701

2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

Location

GP Mitsubishi

12221 100 St, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 4H1

825-412-9701

  • Listing ID: 5398703
  • Stock #: L2027A
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH7K5145103

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

13,771KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # L2027A
  • Mileage 13,771 KM

Vehicle Description

GP Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. GP MItsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Ford Mustang looks like has never been used. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Beautiful color combination with Red exterior over Dark Grey interior making this the one to own! There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Mustang EcoBoost. It is incomparable for the price and quality. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Rear-wheel drive
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Selective service internet access
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Fixed Rear Windows
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Wheels w/Locks
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
58.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P235/55R17 BSW All-Season
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: MP3 capable and 6 speakers
Wheels: 17 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manual driver w/memory recline and 2-way manual passenger seat
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: launch control and reverse lockout pull ring
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack AppLink 911 Assist and 2 smart-charging USB ports
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Level Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows

GP Mitsubishi

GP Mitsubishi

12221 100 St, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 4H1

