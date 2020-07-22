2019 Ford Mustang

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Safety AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)

Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Driver And Passenger Door Bins Rear-wheel drive Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting 3.31 AXLE RATIO Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Selective service internet access 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Fixed Rear Windows Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Seats w/Cloth Back Material Wheels w/Locks Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Battery w/Run Down Protection Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Streaming Audio 50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 58.7 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: P235/55R17 BSW All-Season 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: MP3 capable and 6 speakers Wheels: 17 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manual driver w/memory recline and 2-way manual passenger seat Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: launch control and reverse lockout pull ring Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack AppLink 911 Assist and 2 smart-charging USB ports Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Level Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Leather Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows

