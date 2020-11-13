2019 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Digital Display SPLASH GUARDS Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Wheels: 18 Aluminum-Alloy LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 53 L Fuel Tank Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Audio Theft Deterrent Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat position memory driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: 235/60R18 103H All-Season Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition Passenger Seat Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 5.64 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Leather Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start Radio: 331-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability 9 speakers including subwoofer HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface 7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation Blueto...

