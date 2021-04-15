2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 4 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6937222

6937222 Stock #: P2197

P2197 VIN: 1C4RJFBG7KC629886

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P2197

Mileage 31,422 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Exterior Front fog lamps Comfort Air filtration Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM graphic equalizer Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Leather-Faced Bucket Seats Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Aluminum Spare Wheel Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Tracker System Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared GPS Antenna Input Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Illuminated Front Cupholder 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat Streaming Audio Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display Bright Exterior Mirrors Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Apple CarPlay Capable Integrated Centre Stack Radio Wheels: 18 x 8 Polished Alum w/Tech Grey Pockets Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Radio Data System 12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback 12-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors and Audio Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Tires: 265/60R18 BSW AS LRR Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

