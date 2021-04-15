Menu
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

41,691 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Frontier Mitsubishi

825-412-9701

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Location

Frontier Mitsubishi

12221 100 St, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 4H1

825-412-9701

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,691KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7234949
  Stock #: P2078A
  VIN: JA4AZ2A37LZ602628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2078A
  • Mileage 41,691 KM

Vehicle Description

Frontier Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Frontier MItsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Mitsubishi Outlander ES. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Mitsubishi Outlander ES. It is incomparable for the price and quality. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/04/15

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
1 Skid Plate
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Alloy
60 L Fuel Tank
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Transmission: CVT
6.026 Axle Ratio
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Engine: 2.4L SOHC I4 MIVEC 16 Valve
Tires: P215/70R16 All-Season
Fabric Appointed Seats
70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
GVWR: 2205 kgs (4861 lbs)
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Chrome Bodyside Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding reclining and height adjustable) w/power driver lumbar support and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Digital/Analog Appearance

Frontier Mitsubishi

Frontier Mitsubishi

12221 100 St, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 4H1

825-412-9701

