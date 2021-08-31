2003 Chrysler Intrepid

- Listing ID: 7605940
- Stock #: 1912AA
- VIN: 2C3HH56M83H532605
Exterior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Mileage
194,560 KM
Child safety rear door locks
Rear child safety seat anchors
Front/rear 3-point seat belts
Driver/front passenger Next Generation airbags
Day/night rearview mirror
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch-down feature
Quad halogen headlamps w/shut-off delay
Front/rear floor mats w/driver tie-down
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Full-length centre floor console w/cupholders
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Sentry key theft-deterrent system
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat w/armrest cupholder
Rear passenger assist handles
Interior trunklid emergency release handle
Speed-sensitive pwr door locks
Front door courtesy lamps
Front/rear solar-control glass
Front/rear climate control vents
Rear-mounted fixed antenna
Front height-adjustable shoulder belts
Backlit instruments-inc: tachometer speedometer
Lamps-inc: dual front reading/map trunk rear reading/courtesy
Remote keyless entry w/2 transmitters
