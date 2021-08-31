Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Chrysler Intrepid

194,560 KM

Details Features

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

Junction Motors

780-332-2886

Contact Seller
2003 Chrysler Intrepid

2003 Chrysler Intrepid

SEDAN

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Chrysler Intrepid

SEDAN

Location

Junction Motors

4908 57 Ave, Grimshaw, AB T0H 1W0

780-332-2886

Contact Seller

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

194,560KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7605940
  • Stock #: 1912AA
  • VIN: 2C3HH56M83H532605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 194,560 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Locking glove box
Fog Lamps
Body-colour door handles
Brake/Park Interlock
Child safety rear door locks
Rear child safety seat anchors
Front/rear 3-point seat belts
Driver/front passenger Next Generation airbags
Day/night rearview mirror
Pwr remote mirrors
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch-down feature
Quad halogen headlamps w/shut-off delay
Front/rear floor mats w/driver tie-down
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Full-length centre floor console w/cupholders
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Sentry key theft-deterrent system
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat w/armrest cupholder
Trunk cargo net
Pwr trunklid release
Rear passenger assist handles
Interior trunklid emergency release handle
Speed-sensitive pwr door locks
Electric dual-note horns
Front door courtesy lamps
Front/rear solar-control glass
Front/rear climate control vents
Rear-mounted fixed antenna
Front height-adjustable shoulder belts
Backlit instruments-inc: tachometer speedometer
Lamps-inc: dual front reading/map trunk rear reading/courtesy
Remote keyless entry w/2 transmitters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Junction Motors

2019 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 85,027 KM
$49,600 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus Hatc...
 85,740 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 81,337 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic

Email Junction Motors

Junction Motors

Junction Motors

4908 57 Ave, Grimshaw, AB T0H 1W0

Call Dealer

780-332-XXXX

(click to show)

780-332-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory