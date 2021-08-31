Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Ford Explorer

253,168 KM

Details Features

$11,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

Junction Motors

780-332-2886

Contact Seller
2007 Ford Explorer

2007 Ford Explorer

4WD 4.6L Eddie Bauer

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford Explorer

4WD 4.6L Eddie Bauer

Location

Junction Motors

4908 57 Ave, Grimshaw, AB T0H 1W0

780-332-2886

  1. 7605931
  2. 7605931
  3. 7605931
  4. 7605931
  5. 7605931
Contact Seller

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

253,168KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7605931
  • Stock #: 2101A
  • VIN: 1FMEU74887UB49676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2101A
  • Mileage 253,168 KM

Vehicle Features

Reverse Sensing System
SPEED CONTROL
Universal Garage Door Opener
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front dome lamp
Illuminated glove box
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Roll stability control w/AdvanceTrac
Front crumple zones & side intrusion door beams
Personal safety system-inc: driver & front passenger dual stage airbags safety belt usage sensors driver seat position sensor crash severity sensor restraint control module passenger occupant classification system
Height adjustable safety belts-inc: pretensioners energy management system Belt-Minder
Front/rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats
Mid-series floor console-inc: storage bin dual front/rear cupholders front/rear pwr point map/tissue holder moulded mat w/pen holder
Front overhead console-inc: (2) map lights ticket clip sunglass holder garage door opener bin
Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory
Pwr windows w/driver-side one-touch-down feature
Front fog lamps
Accent colour running boards
Remote keyless entry w/(2) fobs
Front air conditioning w/dual zone automatic temp control
LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children system on rear outboard seats
60/40 split-folding 2nd row seat w/tip-fold-flat latch adjustable head restraints
SecuriLock/immobilizer anti-theft system
3-bar chrome grille w/nostrils
Body-colour front w/accent colour rear bumpers
Privacy glass on rear doors quarter panels & liftgate windows
Keyless Entry Keypad
Fuel pump inertia shutoff switch
Auxiliary audio input jack
accessory delay
Transmission shift interlock
5-passenger seating
One-piece liftgate w/pop-up flip glass & pwr release button
Colour-keyed scuff plates for all doors & liftgate
(4) coat hooks
(4) load floor tie-down hooks
Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
Intermittent rear window wiper
Pueblo gold painted wheel lip mouldings
Solar-tinted glass on windshield & front door windows
Body-colour painted door handles
Pwr door locks-inc: autolock cargo area lock/unlock button
Curly koa woodgrain trim-inc: centre cluster surround door trim spears
Grab handles-inc: (1) at passenger seat (2) in 2nd row
Safety Canopy system
Silver roof rails w/black crossbars
Body-colour painted body-side cladding
Automatic on/off quad-beam headlamps w/headlamp off delay feature
Body-colour painted heated fold-away pwr exterior mirrors w/approach lamps
Colour-keyed 4-spoke leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel-inc: audio climate & speed controls
Message centre-inc: outside temp tire pressure monitor compass
Colour-keyed dual covered sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Cargo management system I

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Junction Motors

2019 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 85,027 KM
$49,600 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus Hatc...
 85,740 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 81,337 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic

Email Junction Motors

Junction Motors

Junction Motors

4908 57 Ave, Grimshaw, AB T0H 1W0

Call Dealer

780-332-XXXX

(click to show)

780-332-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory