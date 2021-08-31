2007 Ford Explorer

$11,800 + taxes & licensing 2 5 3 , 1 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7605931

7605931 Stock #: 2101A

2101A VIN: 1FMEU74887UB49676

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 2101A

Mileage 253,168 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Reverse Sensing System SPEED CONTROL Universal Garage Door Opener Electrochromic rearview mirror Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front dome lamp Illuminated glove box Safety Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Roll stability control w/AdvanceTrac Front crumple zones & side intrusion door beams Personal safety system-inc: driver & front passenger dual stage airbags safety belt usage sensors driver seat position sensor crash severity sensor restraint control module passenger occupant classification system Height adjustable safety belts-inc: pretensioners energy management system Belt-Minder Convenience Front/rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats Mid-series floor console-inc: storage bin dual front/rear cupholders front/rear pwr point map/tissue holder moulded mat w/pen holder Front overhead console-inc: (2) map lights ticket clip sunglass holder garage door opener bin Power Options Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory Pwr windows w/driver-side one-touch-down feature Exterior Front fog lamps Accent colour running boards Comfort Remote keyless entry w/(2) fobs Front air conditioning w/dual zone automatic temp control Seating LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children system on rear outboard seats 60/40 split-folding 2nd row seat w/tip-fold-flat latch adjustable head restraints Security SecuriLock/immobilizer anti-theft system Trim 3-bar chrome grille w/nostrils Body-colour front w/accent colour rear bumpers Windows Privacy glass on rear doors quarter panels & liftgate windows Additional Features Keyless Entry Keypad Fuel pump inertia shutoff switch Auxiliary audio input jack accessory delay Transmission shift interlock 5-passenger seating One-piece liftgate w/pop-up flip glass & pwr release button Colour-keyed scuff plates for all doors & liftgate (4) coat hooks (4) load floor tie-down hooks Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers Intermittent rear window wiper Pueblo gold painted wheel lip mouldings Solar-tinted glass on windshield & front door windows Body-colour painted door handles Pwr door locks-inc: autolock cargo area lock/unlock button Curly koa woodgrain trim-inc: centre cluster surround door trim spears Grab handles-inc: (1) at passenger seat (2) in 2nd row Safety Canopy system Silver roof rails w/black crossbars Body-colour painted body-side cladding Automatic on/off quad-beam headlamps w/headlamp off delay feature Body-colour painted heated fold-away pwr exterior mirrors w/approach lamps Colour-keyed 4-spoke leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel-inc: audio climate & speed controls Message centre-inc: outside temp tire pressure monitor compass Colour-keyed dual covered sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Cargo management system I

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.