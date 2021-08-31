2013 Ford F-150

- Listing ID: 7727470
-
Exterior Colour
White
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
8-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Mileage
380,000 KM
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
(4) cargo box tie down hooks
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
3.55 AXLE RATIO W/LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL -inc: electronic locking rear axle
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
Off-road tuned shock absorbers
Skid plates -inc: fuel tank skid plate, transfer case skid plate, cross member skid plate
Super engine cooling -inc: upgraded radiator & aux trans oil cooler
6-speed automatic transmission w/tow/haul mode -inc: SelectShift feature
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear window privacy glass
18" machined aluminum wheels
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
P275/65R18 all-terrain OWL tires -inc: full-size spare tire
Body-colour tailgate handle
Sterling grey wheel lip mouldings
Black surrounds on headlamps & tail lamps
Body-colour front/rear step bumpers w/body-colour fascia
Body-colour grille surround -inc: black 2-bar-style insert
Colour-keyed pwr heated signal mirrors -inc: driver auto-dimming
Grey 6" angular running boards
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Autolock features for child safety seats
Hill descent/easy off-road mode
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Colour-coordinated carpet
Front passenger visor vanity mirror
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
Remote keyless illuminated entry
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings
Front passenger grab handle
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
Fade-to-off interior lamps -inc: integrated map lamps, rear lighting
Front flow-through console w/floor shifter
Multi-function black leather-wrapped steering wheel -inc: audio controls, 5-way SYNC w/MyFord controls
Off-road rubber floor mats
SecuriCode keyless entry driver keypad
Sport cloth front bucket seats -inc: manual lumbar, armrest, storage, cupholders
SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month subscription
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: clock, speed-compensated volume control, aux input jack, (4) speakers, (2) tweeters, customer information display
SYNC w/MyFord -inc: voice-activated communications & entertainment system, 911 assist, 4.2" driver configurable LCD screen, gauge setup, trip computer, fuel economy, towing/off-road applications, 4.2" centre stack screen, Bluetooth capability, USB port
Trailer tow pkg -inc: 7-pin wiring harness, class IV bumper-mounted hitch receiver
