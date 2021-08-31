2013 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7727470

7727470 Stock #: 2136B

2136B VIN: 1FTFW1ET7DFC83131

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 380,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Pwr rack & pinion steering (2) front tow hooks 4-wheel drive Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs 2-ton jack 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (4) cargo box tie down hooks Front Coil Springs Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Single Exhaust 5.0L 32-VALVE V8 ENGINE 3.55 AXLE RATIO W/LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL -inc: electronic locking rear axle Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle 78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery 6-1/2' pickup box Off-road tuned shock absorbers Skid plates -inc: fuel tank skid plate, transfer case skid plate, cross member skid plate Super engine cooling -inc: upgraded radiator & aux trans oil cooler 5-1/2' pickup box 6-speed automatic transmission w/tow/haul mode -inc: SelectShift feature Exterior CARGO LAMP Fog Lamps Interval wipers Body-colour door handles Black front/rear stone cuffs Fixed rear window Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist Rear window privacy glass 18" machined aluminum wheels Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch Bright headlamps w/autolamp P275/65R18 all-terrain OWL tires -inc: full-size spare tire Body-colour tailgate handle Sterling grey wheel lip mouldings Black surrounds on headlamps & tail lamps Body-colour front/rear step bumpers w/body-colour fascia Body-colour grille surround -inc: black 2-bar-style insert Colour-keyed pwr heated signal mirrors -inc: driver auto-dimming Grey 6" angular running boards Safety Reverse Sensing System TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child safety rear door locks Dual note horn Hill start assist Side-impact airbags Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor Autolock features for child safety seats Hill descent/easy off-road mode Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute Interior SPEED CONTROL Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Pwr windows glove box Colour-coordinated carpet Delayed accessory pwr Manual air conditioning outside temp display Pwr locks Front passenger visor vanity mirror Securilock anti-theft ignition 6-way pwr driver seat Rear grab handles Front/rear aux pwr point Overhead console w/(2) storage bins COMPASS DISPLAY Remote keyless illuminated entry Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 4-way driver/front passenger headrests Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings Front passenger grab handle Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer Fade-to-off interior lamps -inc: integrated map lamps, rear lighting 110V pwr inverter Front flow-through console w/floor shifter Multi-function black leather-wrapped steering wheel -inc: audio controls, 5-way SYNC w/MyFord controls Off-road rubber floor mats SecuriCode keyless entry driver keypad Sport cloth front bucket seats -inc: manual lumbar, armrest, storage, cupholders Media / Nav / Comm SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month subscription AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: clock, speed-compensated volume control, aux input jack, (4) speakers, (2) tweeters, customer information display SYNC w/MyFord -inc: voice-activated communications & entertainment system, 911 assist, 4.2" driver configurable LCD screen, gauge setup, trip computer, fuel economy, towing/off-road applications, 4.2" centre stack screen, Bluetooth capability, USB port Additional Features Trailer tow pkg -inc: 7-pin wiring harness, class IV bumper-mounted hitch receiver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.