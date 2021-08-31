2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
Junction Motors

780-332-2886

Sedan 1LT

Location

Junction Motors

4908 57 Ave, Grimshaw, AB T0H 1W0

780-332-2886

87,424KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7605925
  Stock #: 2016A
  VIN: 1G1PC5SB5E7230948

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 2016A
  Mileage 87,424 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Child security rear door locks
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system
Steering column manual tilt and telescopic
Defogger rear window
Steering wheel 3-spoke leather wrapped with silver accent
Shift knob leather wrapped
Climate control front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
Traction control electronic full-function all-speed
Lighting dome with theatre dimming
Trunk entrapment release internal
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Mirror rear-view manual day/night
4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
6-way manual driver seat adjuster
Assist handles outboard positions
Console centre with sliding armrest storage and dual cup holders
Convenience hooks rear
Cupholders (2) front centre console (2) rear armrest (1) bottle holder in each front door panel
Glovebox auxiliary centre dash
Instrumentation driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer fuel range average fuel economy instantaneous fuel economy average vehicle speed oil life monitoring
Lighting dual map
Lighting trunk
Locks power -inc: lockout protection
Power outlets (2) auxiliary in centre console
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints rear armrest
Rear air ducts floor mounted
Steering wheel controls audio and phone interface
Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm engine immobilizer
Visors driver and front passenger with covered vanity mirror
Windows power with express-down on all and driver only express-up
Chrome wheel covers bolt on
Enhanced acoustic insulation package
Glass solar-absorbing light tinted
Headlamps halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay
Mirrors outside heated power adjustable body coloured manual folding
Tires P215/60R16 all season blackwall
Wipers variable intermittent with washers
Air bags driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system
Air bags front and rear roof rail curtain for outboard seating positions
Air bags front and rear seat-mounted outboard side-impact
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children in all rear positions
Safety belt pretensioners driver and front passenger
Seatbelts 3-point front and rear with front height adjust

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

