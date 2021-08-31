2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Steering column manual tilt and telescopic

Defogger rear window

Steering wheel 3-spoke leather wrapped with silver accent

Shift knob leather wrapped

Climate control front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning

Traction control electronic full-function all-speed

Lighting dome with theatre dimming

Trunk entrapment release internal

Floor mats carpeted front

Floor mats carpeted rear

Mirror rear-view manual day/night

4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster

6-way manual driver seat adjuster

Assist handles outboard positions

Console centre with sliding armrest storage and dual cup holders

Convenience hooks rear

Cupholders (2) front centre console (2) rear armrest (1) bottle holder in each front door panel

Glovebox auxiliary centre dash

Instrumentation driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer fuel range average fuel economy instantaneous fuel economy average vehicle speed oil life monitoring

Lighting dual map

Lighting trunk

Locks power -inc: lockout protection

Power outlets (2) auxiliary in centre console

Rear 60/40 split-folding seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints rear armrest

Rear air ducts floor mounted

Steering wheel controls audio and phone interface

Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm engine immobilizer

Visors driver and front passenger with covered vanity mirror

Windows power with express-down on all and driver only express-up

Chrome wheel covers bolt on

Enhanced acoustic insulation package

Glass solar-absorbing light tinted

Headlamps halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay

Mirrors outside heated power adjustable body coloured manual folding

Tires P215/60R16 all season blackwall

Wipers variable intermittent with washers

Air bags driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system

Air bags front and rear roof rail curtain for outboard seating positions

Air bags front and rear seat-mounted outboard side-impact

Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children in all rear positions

Safety belt pretensioners driver and front passenger