2014 Chevrolet Cruze

- Stock #: 2016A
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB5E7230948
-
Exterior Colour
Blue
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Manual / Standard
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Stock #
2016A
-
Mileage
87,424 KM
Child security rear door locks
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system
Steering column manual tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel 3-spoke leather wrapped with silver accent
Shift knob leather wrapped
Climate control front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
Traction control electronic full-function all-speed
Lighting dome with theatre dimming
Trunk entrapment release internal
Floor mats carpeted front
Mirror rear-view manual day/night
4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
6-way manual driver seat adjuster
Assist handles outboard positions
Console centre with sliding armrest storage and dual cup holders
Cupholders (2) front centre console (2) rear armrest (1) bottle holder in each front door panel
Glovebox auxiliary centre dash
Instrumentation driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer fuel range average fuel economy instantaneous fuel economy average vehicle speed oil life monitoring
Locks power -inc: lockout protection
Power outlets (2) auxiliary in centre console
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints rear armrest
Rear air ducts floor mounted
Steering wheel controls audio and phone interface
Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm engine immobilizer
Visors driver and front passenger with covered vanity mirror
Windows power with express-down on all and driver only express-up
Chrome wheel covers bolt on
Enhanced acoustic insulation package
Glass solar-absorbing light tinted
Headlamps halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay
Mirrors outside heated power adjustable body coloured manual folding
Tires P215/60R16 all season blackwall
Wipers variable intermittent with washers
Air bags driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system
Air bags front and rear roof rail curtain for outboard seating positions
Air bags front and rear seat-mounted outboard side-impact
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children in all rear positions
Safety belt pretensioners driver and front passenger
Seatbelts 3-point front and rear with front height adjust
