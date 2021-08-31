Menu
2014 Ford Edge

161,222 KM

Details Features

$17,400

+ tax & licensing
$17,400

+ taxes & licensing

Junction Motors

780-332-2886

2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

Limited AWD

2014 Ford Edge

Limited AWD

Location

Junction Motors

4908 57 Ave, Grimshaw, AB T0H 1W0

780-332-2886

$17,400

+ taxes & licensing

161,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7605937
  Stock #: 2159A
  VIN: 2FMDK4KC0EBA73137

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 161,222 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Cargo Net
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Trip Computer
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Door Mirrors
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Wheels: 18 Chrome-Clad
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: voice activation 911 Assist VHR SYNC Services Applink Bluetooth steering wheel controls 8 touch-screen 2 driver configurable LCD displays in cluster media hub w/2 USB ports SD card reader and video input jack
Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and recline driver memory setting and 10-way power front-passenger seat w/power lumbar and recline
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Junction Motors

Junction Motors

4908 57 Ave, Grimshaw, AB T0H 1W0

780-332-2886

