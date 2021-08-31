2014 Ford Escape

$14,600 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red Clearcoat

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down 2 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Systems Monitor KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire Wheels: 17 Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat -inc: 6-way manual driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat 2-way manual adjustable front/rear headrest rear seat recline rear seat tip fold-flat latch and passenger seat back map pocket Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage Ford SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: rear view camera voice-activation 911 Assist VHR SYNC services AppLink Bluetooth steering wheel controls and USB port

