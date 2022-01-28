2014 Ford F-150

$45,589 + taxes & licensing 2 9 3 , 8 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: 1FTFX1EF4EFB64591

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour TUXEDO BLACK MET

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 293,838 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater HD shock absorbers Auxiliary transmission oil cooler Limited Slip w/3.73 Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs 155 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 136.3 L Fuel Tank Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Super Engine Cooling 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 3,720 kgs (8,200 lbs) HD Payload Package -inc: Increases GVWR for improved payload and towing, extended range fuel tank, upgraded spring, upgraded radiator and 9.75" gear set Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Fixed rear window Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Reverse Opening Rear Doors Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: High Capacity 17" 7-Lug Aluminum Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Front Cigar Lighter(s) Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm 4 Speakers Fixed antenna Radio w/Clock Safety Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

