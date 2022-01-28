$45,589+ tax & licensing
$45,589
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
SC 4X4 XLT
Location
4908 57 Ave, Grimshaw, AB T0H 1W0
293,838KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8166637
- Stock #: 21127A
- VIN: 1FTFX1EF4EFB64591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour TUXEDO BLACK MET
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 293,838 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Limited Slip w/3.73 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
155 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
136.3 L Fuel Tank
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Super Engine Cooling
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,720 kgs (8,200 lbs) HD Payload Package -inc: Increases GVWR for improved payload and towing, extended range fuel tank, upgraded spring, upgraded radiator and 9.75" gear set
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: High Capacity 17" 7-Lug Aluminum
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Clock
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Junction Motors
4908 57 Ave, Grimshaw, AB T0H 1W0