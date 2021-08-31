Menu
2014 Ford Focus

65,936 KM

Details Features

$12,600

+ tax & licensing
$12,600

+ taxes & licensing

Junction Motors

780-332-2886

SEDAN SE

Location

Junction Motors

4908 57 Ave, Grimshaw, AB T0H 1W0

780-332-2886

65,936KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7605934
  • Stock #: 2161A
  • VIN: 1FADP3F27EL343410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2161A
  • Mileage 65,936 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Trip Computer
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
POWER REAR WINDOWS
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: P215/55R16 H-Rated
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Covers
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Cloth Standard Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable headrests 4-way manual driver and 2-way manual passenger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4908 57 Ave, Grimshaw, AB T0H 1W0

780-332-2886

