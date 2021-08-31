2014 Ford Focus

- Listing ID: 7605934
- Stock #: 2161A
- VIN: 1FADP3F27EL343410
-
Exterior Colour
Red
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Transmission
Manual / Standard
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Stock #
2161A
-
Mileage
65,936 KM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Low Tire Pressure Warning
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: P215/55R16 H-Rated
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Covers
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Cloth Standard Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable headrests 4-way manual driver and 2-way manual passenger
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.