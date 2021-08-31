2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Headlamps halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls mounted audio controls
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Glass tinted
Safety belts 3-point rear all seating positions
Grille charcoal with chrome surround
Door locks power programmable with power lockout protection
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboards
Instrumentation includes speedometer single trip odometer fuel level engine temperature and tachometer
Map pocket front seatback driver and front passenger
Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt includes 1 front of console 1 in console 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.
Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters panic button content theft alarm activation verification and illuminated entry
Seat rear 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline
Seats Deluxe front bucket
Theft-deterrent system anti-theft alarm and engine immobilizer.
Windows power with Express-Down on all 4 doors
Wiper rear variable-speed intermittent with washer
Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washer.
Brakes brake assist
Door locks power operated rear child security
Safety belts 3-point driver and right-front passenger height-adjustable includes pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.)
Liftgate rear manual with fixed glass
Steering wheel comfort grip vinyl with mounted cruise and audio controls
Air conditioning manual climate control
Seat adjuster front driver power lumbar and power height adjuster
Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RSB) 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.)
Mirrors outside power-adjustable Black manual-folding
Door handles body-colour
Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger presence detector
Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicle speed) and...
Air bags dual-stage frontal driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system Thorax side-impact seat mounted driver and right front passenger head curtain side front and rear outboard seating positions
Brakes Hill Start-Assist (HSA)
Mouldings Charcoal lower rocker
Bumpers front and rear body-colour with Charcoal lowers
Console front centre with armrest and concealed storage
Armrest rear centre with dual cup holders
Floor mats carpeted front (Must order (B34) front floor mats or (R6Q) floor mats not desired.)
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
Floor mats carpeted rear (Requires (B34) front floor mats.)
Lighting interior with theatre dimming centre-mounted dome rear cargo area dual front map lights ambient lighting on centre stack surround and centre console cupholders
