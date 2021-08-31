2015 Chevrolet Equinox

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Defogger rear-window electric

Steering wheel controls mounted audio controls

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Glass tinted

Safety belts 3-point rear all seating positions

Grille charcoal with chrome surround

Door locks power programmable with power lockout protection

Assist handles front passenger and rear outboards

Instrumentation includes speedometer single trip odometer fuel level engine temperature and tachometer

Map pocket front seatback driver and front passenger

Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt includes 1 front of console 1 in console 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.

Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters panic button content theft alarm activation verification and illuminated entry

Seat rear 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline

Seats Deluxe front bucket

Theft-deterrent system anti-theft alarm and engine immobilizer.

Windows power with Express-Down on all 4 doors

Wiper rear variable-speed intermittent with washer

Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washer.

Brakes brake assist

Door locks power operated rear child security

Safety belts 3-point driver and right-front passenger height-adjustable includes pretensioners

Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.)

Liftgate rear manual with fixed glass

Steering wheel comfort grip vinyl with mounted cruise and audio controls

Air conditioning manual climate control

Seat adjuster front driver power lumbar and power height adjuster

Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RSB) 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.)

Mirrors outside power-adjustable Black manual-folding

Door handles body-colour

Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger presence detector

Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicle speed) and...

Air bags dual-stage frontal driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system Thorax side-impact seat mounted driver and right front passenger head curtain side front and rear outboard seating positions

Brakes Hill Start-Assist (HSA)

Mouldings Charcoal lower rocker

Bumpers front and rear body-colour with Charcoal lowers

Console front centre with armrest and concealed storage

Armrest rear centre with dual cup holders

Floor mats carpeted front (Must order (B34) front floor mats or (R6Q) floor mats not desired.)

Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door

Floor mats carpeted rear (Requires (B34) front floor mats.)