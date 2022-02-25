$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Junction Motors
780-332-2886
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit
Location
Junction Motors
4908 57 Ave, Grimshaw, AB T0H 1W0
780-332-2886
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
147,201KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8272716
- Stock #: 21131A
- VIN: 1C4RJFJT8FC867783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21131A
- Mileage 147,201 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Four-Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
180 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
93 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
1047# Maximum Payload
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Compass
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Chrome Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision Warning and Rear Collision Warning
Collision Warning-Front
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
825w Premium Amplifier
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Junction Motors
Junction Motors
4908 57 Ave, Grimshaw, AB T0H 1W0