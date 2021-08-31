2016 Ford Edge

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat

Tires: P245/55R19 AS BSW

Wheels: 19 Premium Painted Luster Nickel Aluminum

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

SYNC 3 -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities AppLink 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports

Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Door Panel Insert Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents