2017 Ford F-150

116,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Junction Motors

780-332-2886

SUPERCREW 4X4 XLT Sport

Location

Junction Motors

4908 57 Ave, Grimshaw, AB T0H 1W0

780-332-2886

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7727482
  • Stock #: 2168A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP3HFB70992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RUBY RED TC
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,880 kg (6,350 lb) Payload Package
Engine: 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT FFV
1570# Maximum Payload
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul and sport mode
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/S
Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Compass
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
KEYPAD
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: folding armrest, cupholders, storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Clock
Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: 7 speakers
SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System -inc: In-vehicle voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 assist and compass, 4.2" LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 2.3" message centre in instrument cluster
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Junction Motors

Junction Motors

4908 57 Ave, Grimshaw, AB T0H 1W0

