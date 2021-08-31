$67,149 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 7 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7861497

7861497 Stock #: 21103A

21103A VIN: 1FTEW1EP0JFE29461

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 74,739 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater 3.55 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light 1690# Maximum Payload Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Power Rear Window w/Defroster Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor KEYPAD Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Safety Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Clock Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.