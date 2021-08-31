2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Listing ID: 7743606

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 351 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: TBD 61 L Fuel Tank 3.80 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Streaming Audio SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, ... Interior Compass Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Systems Monitor Tracker System Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver (fore/aft, up/down, recline) and 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft w/manual recline) seats Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Back-Up Camera w/Washer Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert BLIS Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior Black grille Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Black rear bumper Black front bumper Light tinted glass LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Aluminum Spare Wheel Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tires: 225/65R17 102H All Season BSW Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 17" Sparkle Silver -inc: black hub cap Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Additional Features ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST

