Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

351 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Junction Motors

780-332-2886

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Base

Location

Junction Motors

4908 57 Ave, Grimshaw, AB T0H 1W0

780-332-2886

  1. 7743606
  2. 7743606
  3. 7743606
  4. 7743606
  5. 7743606
  6. 7743606
  7. 7743606
  8. 7743606
  9. 7743606
  10. 7743606
  11. 7743606
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

351KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7743606
  • Stock #: 2191
  • VIN: 3FMCR9A66MRA24945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2191
  • Mileage 351 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
61 L Fuel Tank
3.80 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
AM/FM Radio
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, ...
Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver (fore/aft, up/down, recline) and 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft w/manual recline) seats
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: 225/65R17 102H All Season BSW
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 17" Sparkle Silver -inc: black hub cap
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Junction Motors

2017 Ford F-150 SUPE...
 116,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 Supe...
 380,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape 4WD...
 134,759 KM
$14,600 + tax & lic

Email Junction Motors

Junction Motors

Junction Motors

4908 57 Ave, Grimshaw, AB T0H 1W0

Call Dealer

780-332-XXXX

(click to show)

780-332-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory