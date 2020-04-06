2003 Toyota Corolla

Exterior Tinted Glass Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

1.8L twin-cam SMPI VVT-i 16-valve 4-cyl engine Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Convenience Door Map Pockets

Halogen Headlamps

Dual visor vanity mirrors

Cigarette lighter

Carpeted floor mats

Electric rear window defogger w/timer

Side window defoggers

Front/rear cup holders Seating Rear seat heater ducts

60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/adjustable headrests Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension

Torsion beam rear suspension Power Options Accessory pwr outlets

Dual pwr remote-controlled mirrors Safety Child-protector rear door locks

Dual stage driver & front passenger airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS)

Anchor points for child restraint seat Trim Fabric-trimmed interior door panels

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bar

Colour-keyed bumpers

Driver footrest

Fadeout dome lamp

3-spoke tilt steering wheel

50 litre fuel tank

Rack & pinion steering

Drivers coin-case compartment

3-point front shoulder belts w/pretensioners/force limiters/adjustable anchors

3-point rear shoulder belts

Warnings for low engine oil, low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar & seatbelt for driver/front passenger seat

