Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 277,135KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4879695
  • Stock #: 200070A
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E33C708083
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New Arrival! This 2003 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in High River.

This sedan has 277,135 kms. It's blue in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 1.8L twin-cam SMPI VVT-i 16-valve 4-cyl engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
Convenience
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
  • Dual visor vanity mirrors
  • Cigarette lighter
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • Electric rear window defogger w/timer
  • Side window defoggers
  • Front/rear cup holders
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
  • 60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/adjustable headrests
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
Power Options
  • Accessory pwr outlets
  • Dual pwr remote-controlled mirrors
Safety
  • Child-protector rear door locks
  • Dual stage driver & front passenger airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS)
  • Anchor points for child restraint seat
Trim
  • Fabric-trimmed interior door panels
Additional Features
  • Front/rear stabilizer bar
  • Colour-keyed bumpers
  • Driver footrest
  • Fadeout dome lamp
  • 3-spoke tilt steering wheel
  • 50 litre fuel tank
  • Rack & pinion steering
  • Drivers coin-case compartment
  • 3-point front shoulder belts w/pretensioners/force limiters/adjustable anchors
  • 3-point rear shoulder belts
  • Warnings for low engine oil, low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar & seatbelt for driver/front passenger seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From High River Toyota

2017 Mazda CX-5 GT ...
 78,085 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tundra S...
 137,458 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 24,309 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-652-XXXX

(click to show)

403-652-1365

Send A Message