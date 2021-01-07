2006 Lincoln Zephyr

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar tinted glass Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Leather-wrapped shift knob Convenience Front/rear floor mats analog clock Exterior Front fog lamps Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) Safety Dual stage driver & front passenger airbags w/occupant classification system

Additional Features Body Colour Bumpers Rear door child safety locks 66.2 litre fuel tank Illuminated visor vanity mirrors 150-amp alternator Side impact protection system LED tail lamps Driver & front passenger side impact air bags Delayed accessory pwr shut-off 1st/2nd row side impact air curtains Quad headlamps w/Autolamp on/off delay control HomeLink wireless garage door control system Rear dome lamp & maplights Speed sensitive interval wipers Dual-zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (EATC) Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) system for child safety seats Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips Overhead console w/sunglass holder, front dome lamp w/maplights 4-wheel independent suspension w/front/rear stabilizer bars Low maintenance 60-amp/hr battery w/battery saver Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes Pwr rack and pinion steering 3.0L DOHC 4V V6 DURATEC ENGINE Instrument cluster-inc: message centre, tachometer, turn signal outage, low oil pressure, fuel cap, door/decklid/hood ajar Pwr windows-inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down, global open/close with key T145/80D16 mini-spare tire w/steel wheel Personal Safety System-inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retracters, driver seat positioning system, crash severity sensing

