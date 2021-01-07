Menu
2006 Lincoln Zephyr

165,152 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

Contact Seller
2006 Lincoln Zephyr

2006 Lincoln Zephyr

4DR SDN FWD

2006 Lincoln Zephyr

4DR SDN FWD

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

165,152KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6482988
  • Stock #: 194157A
  • VIN: 3LNHM26136R664770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,152 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2006 Lincoln Zephyr is fresh on our lot in High River.

This sedan has 165,152 kms. Stock number 194157A is gold in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 221HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Rear Window Defroster
Solar tinted glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front/rear floor mats
analog clock
Front fog lamps
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Dual stage driver & front passenger airbags w/occupant classification system
Body Colour Bumpers
Rear door child safety locks
66.2 litre fuel tank
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
150-amp alternator
Side impact protection system
LED tail lamps
Driver & front passenger side impact air bags
Delayed accessory pwr shut-off
1st/2nd row side impact air curtains
Quad headlamps w/Autolamp on/off delay control
HomeLink wireless garage door control system
Rear dome lamp & maplights
Speed sensitive interval wipers
Dual-zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (EATC)
Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) system for child safety seats
Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips
Overhead console w/sunglass holder, front dome lamp w/maplights
4-wheel independent suspension w/front/rear stabilizer bars
Low maintenance 60-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Pwr rack and pinion steering
3.0L DOHC 4V V6 DURATEC ENGINE
Instrument cluster-inc: message centre, tachometer, turn signal outage, low oil pressure, fuel cap, door/decklid/hood ajar
Pwr windows-inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down, global open/close with key
T145/80D16 mini-spare tire w/steel wheel
Personal Safety System-inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retracters, driver seat positioning system, crash severity sensing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

