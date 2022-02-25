Menu
2006 Toyota Yaris

425,886 KM

Details Description

Location

425,886KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8448681
  • Stock #: 210240AA
  • VIN: JTDKT923065011751

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 425,886 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2006 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in High River.

This hatchback has 425,886 kms. Stock number 210240AA is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

