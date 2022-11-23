2007 BMW X3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 3 , 2 9 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9360724

9360724 Stock #: 204291B

204291B VIN: WBXPC73427WE51330

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 204291B

Mileage 193,292 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.