2007 BMW X3

193,292 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2007 BMW X3

2007 BMW X3

3.0I

2007 BMW X3

3.0I

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

193,292KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9360724
  • Stock #: 204291B
  • VIN: WBXPC73427WE51330

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 204291B
  • Mileage 193,292 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2007 BMW X3 is fresh on our lot in High River.

This SUV has 193,292 kms. Stock number 204291B is nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 215HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

