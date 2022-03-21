Menu
2007 Honda Civic

250,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Civic

2007 Honda Civic

COUPE EX

2007 Honda Civic

COUPE EX

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

250,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8943751
  • Stock #: 220114C
  • VIN: 2HGFG11897H005866

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 220114C
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2007 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in High River.

This coupe has 250,000 kms. Stock number 220114C is nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

