2007 Honda Civic
2007 Honda Civic
COUPE EX
250,000KM
Used
- Stock #: 220114C
- VIN: 2HGFG11897H005866
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 220114C
- Mileage 250,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This coupe has 250,000 kms. Stock number 220114C is nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River.
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2