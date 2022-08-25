Menu
2009 Toyota Sequoia

249,846 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2009 Toyota Sequoia

2009 Toyota Sequoia

Limited

2009 Toyota Sequoia

Limited

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

249,846KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9008278
  • Stock #: 220288A
  • VIN: 5TDBY68A69S023794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220288A
  • Mileage 249,846 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Toyota Sequoia is fresh on our lot in High River.

This SUV has 249,846 kms. Stock number 220288A is brown in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

