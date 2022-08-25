$24,995+ tax & licensing
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Toyota Sequoia
Limited
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
249,846KM
Used
- Stock #: 220288A
- VIN: 5TDBY68A69S023794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 249,846 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV has 249,846 kms. Stock number 220288A is brown in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
