$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2010 Acura MDX

2010 Acura MDX

Tech pkg

2010 Acura MDX

Tech pkg

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 226,088KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5037741
  • Stock #: 206014A
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H63AH001954
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
It's easy to see why the Acura MDX is so popular in the luxury crossover segment. Expertly crafted inside and out, this versatile SUV delivers satisfying performance while returning good fuel economy. This 2010 Acura MDX is fresh on our lot in High River.

Precision crafted performance is at the heart of everything Acura does and it's in every detail of the MDX crossover. From the bold design to groundbreaking technology, the MDX is pure progress for SUVs, and for drivers. Versatility, technology, and a rewarding driving experience come together seamlessly in the luxurious Acura MDX. This SUV has 226,088 kms. Stock number 206014A is white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

