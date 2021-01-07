SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control!
This Chrysler PT Cruiser has unique styling, an efficient engine, and everyday comfort. This 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser is fresh on our lot in High River.
Immediately noticed for its styling. Remembered for its performance. Appreciated for its versatility. More than a carefree cruiser, its the singular vehicle that successfully bridged retro and modern. Its the embodiment of artistry, performance, efficiency, and must-have features. Its a scene-stealing vehicle. And youll want a front-row seat for the show. This is the Chrysler PT Cruiser. This convertible has 96,363 kms. Stock number 204126A is nice in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 150HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3A4GY5F90AT211630.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Fog Lamps
Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake/Park Interlock
Power Windows
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr mirrors
Pwr accessory delay
Air Conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Day/night rearview mirror
glove box
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Compact Spare Tire
Front/rear floor mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
analog clock
Quad halogen headlamps
Rear wiper w/washer
Floor console -inc: covered storage
Tachometer
(4) speakers
Fixed long mast antenna
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Body colour front fascia
Body colour rear fascia
tire pressure monitoring warning lamp
Rear Window Defroster
Solar control glass
Normal Duty Suspension
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Body colour grille w/chrome accent
SPEED CONTROL
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
Vehicle Information Centre
Front stabilizer bar
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Assist handles
120-amp alternator
Rear door child safety locks
Front license plate bracket
Single-note horn
Deluxe Insulation Group
510-amp maintenance free battery
Bright door handles
Front door sill scuff pads
Cargo compartment carpeting
Satin silver instrument panel bezel
cargo compartment lamp
Front courtesy/map lamps
Front dome light
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch down
Chrome lock knobs
Silver shift knob
Multi-position shelf panel
240 KMH speedometer
65/35 fold/tumble/removable rear bench seat
Chrome body-side moulding
Front bright accent ring cupholders
P205/55R16 all season touring BSW tires
Passenger compartment floor carpeting
Rear outboard head restraints
16" x 6.0" aluminum wheels
SiriusXM
Child seat anchor system, (LATCH) ready
