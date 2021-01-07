2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Fog Lamps Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake/Park Interlock Power Options Power Windows Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr mirrors Pwr accessory delay Comfort Air Conditioning Illuminated Entry Day/night rearview mirror glove box Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Compact Spare Tire Front/rear floor mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers analog clock Quad halogen headlamps Rear wiper w/washer Floor console -inc: covered storage Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer (4) speakers Fixed long mast antenna AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER 2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Body colour front fascia Body colour rear fascia tire pressure monitoring warning lamp Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar control glass Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Trim Body colour grille w/chrome accent

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Vehicle Information Centre Front stabilizer bar Leather-wrapped steering wheel Assist handles 120-amp alternator Rear door child safety locks Front license plate bracket Single-note horn Deluxe Insulation Group 510-amp maintenance free battery Bright door handles Front door sill scuff pads Cargo compartment carpeting Satin silver instrument panel bezel cargo compartment lamp Front courtesy/map lamps Front dome light Pwr windows w/front 1-touch down Chrome lock knobs Silver shift knob Multi-position shelf panel 240 KMH speedometer 65/35 fold/tumble/removable rear bench seat Chrome body-side moulding Front bright accent ring cupholders P205/55R16 all season touring BSW tires Passenger compartment floor carpeting Rear outboard head restraints 16" x 6.0" aluminum wheels SiriusXM Child seat anchor system, (LATCH) ready

