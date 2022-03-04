Menu
2010 Honda Odyssey

247,870 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

247,870KM
Used
  • VIN: 5FNRL3H65AB501669

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 247,870 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate!

The Odyssey has charmed us for years with its unrivaled road manners, smooth powertrain, and spacious eight-seat interior, says Car and Driver. This 2010 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in High River.

Theres a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Hondas tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, its the Honda Odyssey. This van has 247,870 kms. Stock number 220084AA is nice in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 244HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Tailgate

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

