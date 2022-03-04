$8,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Odyssey
EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats
247,870KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8559881
- Stock #: 220084AA
- VIN: 5FNRL3H65AB501669
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 220084AA
- Mileage 247,870 KM
Vehicle Description
The Odyssey has charmed us for years with its unrivaled road manners, smooth powertrain, and spacious eight-seat interior, says Car and Driver. This 2010 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in High River.
Theres a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Hondas tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, its the Honda Odyssey. This van has 247,870 kms. Stock number 220084AA is nice in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 244HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Tailgate
