2010 Honda Ridgeline
2010 Honda Ridgeline
VP - Trailer Hitch
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
326,789KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9494947
- Stock #: 230003B
- VIN: 5FPYK1F56AB502558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 230003B
- Mileage 326,789 KM
Vehicle Description
In the context of pickup trucks, the Honda Ridgeline offers unheard of levels of ride smoothness, handling sophistication, and overall comfort, says Edmunds. This 2010 Honda Ridgeline is fresh on our lot in High River.
Honda threw out the rulebook with the Ridgeline and made a totally unconventional pickup truck. It has all the utility of a pickup combined with car-like ride quality. Its unique unibody design gives it excellent road manners and a smooth ride while maintaining the hard-working functionality of a truck. There's never been a pickup that's easier to drive. Packed with quirks, versatility, and character the Honda Ridgeline is one of a kind. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 326,789 kms. Stock number 230003B is unknown in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Trailer Hitch, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Trailer Hitch
