2010 Honda Ridgeline

326,789 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
VP - Trailer Hitch

VP - Trailer Hitch

Location

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

Used
  • Listing ID: 9494947
  • Stock #: 230003B
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F56AB502558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Trailer Hitch, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights!

In the context of pickup trucks, the Honda Ridgeline offers unheard of levels of ride smoothness, handling sophistication, and overall comfort, says Edmunds. This 2010 Honda Ridgeline is fresh on our lot in High River.

Honda threw out the rulebook with the Ridgeline and made a totally unconventional pickup truck. It has all the utility of a pickup combined with car-like ride quality. Its unique unibody design gives it excellent road manners and a smooth ride while maintaining the hard-working functionality of a truck. There's never been a pickup that's easier to drive. Packed with quirks, versatility, and character the Honda Ridgeline is one of a kind. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 326,789 kms. Stock number 230003B is unknown in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Trailer Hitch, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Vehicle Features

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

