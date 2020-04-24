901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
In a world of soft unibody SUV's, this 4Runner still has a tough reinforced body-on-frame construction. This 2010 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in High River.
Fully restyled, the 2010 Toyota 4Runner is a mid-size SUV that combines rugged style and ample off-road capability with a comfortable ride and interior comfort. The 4Runner is now wider and taller than the previous generation and offers a more muscular look. This SUV has a great combination of truck-like performance and car-like agility. Inside, the redesigned 4Runner goes in a new and pleasant styling direction with a bright metallic center stack full of controls and an easy-to-read gauge cluster. The seats are comfortable and offer great support no matter where you're sitting. This SUV has 251,947 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
