2010 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
160,226KM
Used
- Stock #: 220268A
- VIN: 2T3DK4DV1AW016326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,226 KM
Vehicle Description
The Toyota RAV4 is a practical, comfortable, and easygoing compact SUV. This 2010 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in High River.
The 2010 Toyota RAV4 is a compact SUV with a sizable interior and a legendary engine. Toyota engineers have achieved their objective of car-like driving dynamics in a practical SUV package. High-strength steel increases the body's rigidity for improved ride, handling and steering characteristics. The 2010 RAV4 offers slightly more rear seat head room than the competition, and the 60/40 reclining middle-row seats adjust fore and aft and fold flat with conveniently placed levers. With comfortable seats and a well laid out interior, there's nothing not to like about this RAV4. This SUV has 160,226 kms. Stock number 220268A is silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 269HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Doors.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Satellite Radio
Rear View Camera
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
