2010 Toyota RAV4

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 2 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8943748

8943748 Stock #: 220268A

220268A VIN: 2T3DK4DV1AW016326

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 160,226 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Safety Rear View Camera Power Options Power Seats POWER DOORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.