Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota RAV4

160,226 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota RAV4

2010 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

160,226KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8943748
  • Stock #: 220268A
  • VIN: 2T3DK4DV1AW016326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,226 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Power Seats!

The Toyota RAV4 is a practical, comfortable, and easygoing compact SUV. This 2010 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in High River.

The 2010 Toyota RAV4 is a compact SUV with a sizable interior and a legendary engine. Toyota engineers have achieved their objective of car-like driving dynamics in a practical SUV package. High-strength steel increases the body's rigidity for improved ride, handling and steering characteristics. The 2010 RAV4 offers slightly more rear seat head room than the competition, and the 60/40 reclining middle-row seats adjust fore and aft and fold flat with conveniently placed levers. With comfortable seats and a well laid out interior, there's nothing not to like about this RAV4. This SUV has 160,226 kms. Stock number 220268A is silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 269HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Satellite Radio
Rear View Camera
Power Seats
POWER DOORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From High River Toyota

2007 Honda Civic COU...
 250,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 160,226 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry XS...
 89,786 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email High River Toyota

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

Call Dealer

403-652-XXXX

(click to show)

403-652-1365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory