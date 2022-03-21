$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Used
- Listing ID: 8804732
- Stock #: 220161AA
- VIN: 1GT121C83BF135821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ,black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Serious capability meets interior refinement in the GMC Sierra HD. This 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in High River.
Take one look inside the GMC Sierra HD and you'll see clearly why this is the standard in truck interiors. Sierra's interior brings comfort, refinement, and convenience to a whole new level. From the exceptional storage space in the center console to connectivity and convenience features, the Sierra HD is designed to give you the comfort you deserve and the flexible functionality you need. This class-leading interior is made complete by the truck's rugged exterior and impressive capability to make for one irresistible heavy-duty truck. Stock number 220161AA is ,black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 397HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Onstar.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
remote start
Bluetooth
Onstar
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
