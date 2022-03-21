2011 GMC Sierra 2500

Listing ID: 8804732

8804732 Stock #: 220161AA

220161AA VIN: 1GT121C83BF135821

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour ,black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Interior remote start Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Onstar Additional Features Premium Sound Package SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.