2011 Lexus CT 200h

0 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2011 Lexus CT 200h

2011 Lexus CT 200h

BASE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2011 Lexus CT 200h

BASE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8588924
  Stock #: 204216
  VIN: JTHKD5BH2B2000519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour None
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $21625 - Our Price is just $20995!

For a different kind of hybrid luxury car, check out the unique Lexus CT 200h. This 2011 Lexus CT 200h is fresh on our lot in High River.

As hybrids become more and more common in the luxury car world, the Lexus CT 200h stands out as something different. This hatchback uses the same hybrid powertrain as the Toyota Prius, but in a stylish, luxurious package. If you want a Prius, but don't want to be seen in a Prius, this handsome Lexus could be perfect for you. On the inside, you get the comfort and technology you'd expect from Lexus. Experience luxury that's easy on the environment and your wallet with the Lexus CT 200h. Stock number 204216 is none in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

