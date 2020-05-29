+ taxes & licensing
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!
This mid-size Nissan Frontier has real pickup truck capability and toughness with greater maneuverability than full-size alternatives. This 2011 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in High River.
Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This King Cab 4X4 pickup has 271,827 kms. Stock number 200064B is silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
