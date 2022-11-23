Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Xterra

227,126 KM

Details Description

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Xterra

2011 Nissan Xterra

PRO-4X

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Xterra

PRO-4X

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

Contact Seller
Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

227,126KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9360733
  • Stock #: 204291C
  • VIN: 5N1AN0NW6BC515665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Knight Armour Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 204291C
  • Mileage 227,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control

Compare at $17995 - Our Price is just $14995!

Go off the beaten path in this rugged Nissan Xterra. This 2011 Nissan Xterra is fresh on our lot in High River.

The fun begins where the pavement ends. With a potent engine and serious off-road capabilities, the unpaved world is yours for the taking. Gear up with a roof rack so radically versatile, it's often imitated, but never equaled. Stash the damp and dirty, but clean up easily with a wipe-down cargo area. On-road or off, go anywhere in this Nissan Xterra. This SUV has 227,126 kms. Stock number 204291C is knight armour metallic in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Xterra's trim level is PRO-4X. This Xterra PRO-4X is an off-road beast that takes you anywhere. It comes with four-wheel drive, roof rack-mounted off-road lights, fog lights, Bilstein off-road shocks, aluminum wheels, an electronic locking rear differential, Rockford Fosgate premium audio, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, steering wheel audio control, a first aid kit, and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From High River Toyota

2011 Nissan Xterra P...
 227,126 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Grand Cher...
 6,156 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Xterra S
 198,420 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email High River Toyota

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

Call Dealer

403-652-XXXX

(click to show)

403-652-1365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory