$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
High River Toyota
403-652-1365
2011 Nissan Xterra
2011 Nissan Xterra
PRO-4X
Location
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
Sale
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
227,126KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9360733
- Stock #: 204291C
- VIN: 5N1AN0NW6BC515665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Knight Armour Metallic
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 204291C
- Mileage 227,126 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $17995 - Our Price is just $14995!
Go off the beaten path in this rugged Nissan Xterra. This 2011 Nissan Xterra is fresh on our lot in High River.
The fun begins where the pavement ends. With a potent engine and serious off-road capabilities, the unpaved world is yours for the taking. Gear up with a roof rack so radically versatile, it's often imitated, but never equaled. Stash the damp and dirty, but clean up easily with a wipe-down cargo area. On-road or off, go anywhere in this Nissan Xterra. This SUV has 227,126 kms. Stock number 204291C is knight armour metallic in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Xterra's trim level is PRO-4X. This Xterra PRO-4X is an off-road beast that takes you anywhere. It comes with four-wheel drive, roof rack-mounted off-road lights, fog lights, Bilstein off-road shocks, aluminum wheels, an electronic locking rear differential, Rockford Fosgate premium audio, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, steering wheel audio control, a first aid kit, and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From High River Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2