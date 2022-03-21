Menu
2011 Toyota 4Runner

202,555 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2011 Toyota 4Runner

2011 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 - SiriusXM

2011 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 - SiriusXM

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

202,555KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8967175
  • Stock #: 220271A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JRXB5044435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220271A
  • Mileage 202,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Blind Spot Detection, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!

In a world of soft unibody SUV's, this 4Runner still has a tough reinforced body-on-frame construction. This 2011 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in High River.

The 2011 Toyota 4Runner is, as it has always been, an off-road SUV that is very well-mannered in the city. Climbing peaks and navigating treacherous terrain is what the 4Runner does best. Besides ample horsepower and impressive off-road prowess, the 4Runner has a civilized driving demeanor and a spacious interior among its other strengths. Fender flares around the wheel wells continue clearly through the running boards and around to the creases of the front and rear fascia rounding out the aggressive exterior styling of the 2011 Toyota 4Runner. This SUV has 202,555 kms. Stock number 220271A is classic silver metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Power Seats
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

