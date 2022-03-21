$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 - SiriusXM
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
202,555KM
Used
- Stock #: 220271A
- VIN: JTEBU5JRXB5044435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202,555 KM
Vehicle Description
In a world of soft unibody SUV's, this 4Runner still has a tough reinforced body-on-frame construction. This 2011 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in High River.
The 2011 Toyota 4Runner is, as it has always been, an off-road SUV that is very well-mannered in the city. Climbing peaks and navigating treacherous terrain is what the 4Runner does best. Besides ample horsepower and impressive off-road prowess, the 4Runner has a civilized driving demeanor and a spacious interior among its other strengths. Fender flares around the wheel wells continue clearly through the running boards and around to the creases of the front and rear fascia rounding out the aggressive exterior styling of the 2011 Toyota 4Runner. This SUV has 202,555 kms. Stock number 220271A is classic silver metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Power Seats
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
