+ taxes & licensing
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
Sunroof, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Seats!
Compare at $13385 - Our Price is just $12995!
The Toyota RAV4 stands out in the competitive compact SUV segment. This 2011 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in High River.
The 2011 Toyota RAV4 is a reliable compact four-door SUV that has been on sale in North America since 1996. The 2011 model is the third-generation and received a mid-cycle refresh, bringing with it - a new engine and updated interior and exterior cosmetics. The RAV4 is spacious, comfortable, and easy to drive which makes it as a top pick for a small-to-midsize crossover SUV buyers. This SUV has 172,651 kms. Stock number 200131A is grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 269HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
