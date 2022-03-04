$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
High River Toyota
403-652-1365
2012 Buick Enclave
2012 Buick Enclave
CX - Fog Lights - Power Windows
Location
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8466522
- Stock #: 220091AA
- VIN: 5GAKVBED5CJ183753
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 220091AA
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
The Buick Enclave is a great middle-ground option for families who want a lot of space with luxury ambiance, but aren't ready to pay the premium for a three-row SUV from one of the import luxury brands. -Edmunds This 2012 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in High River.
The 2012 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. Stock number 220091AA is nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Fog Lights, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Soft Door Close
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From High River Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2