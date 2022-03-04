Menu
2012 Buick Enclave

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2012 Buick Enclave

2012 Buick Enclave

CX - Fog Lights - Power Windows

2012 Buick Enclave

CX - Fog Lights - Power Windows

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8466522
  Stock #: 220091AA
  VIN: 5GAKVBED5CJ183753

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Fog Lights, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close!

The Buick Enclave is a great middle-ground option for families who want a lot of space with luxury ambiance, but aren't ready to pay the premium for a three-row SUV from one of the import luxury brands. -Edmunds This 2012 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in High River.

The 2012 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. Stock number 220091AA is nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Fog Lights, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Soft Door Close

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

