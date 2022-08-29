Menu
2012 Ford F-150

177,315 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

Harley-Davidson

2012 Ford F-150

Harley-Davidson

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

177,315KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9310000
  • Stock #: 220342A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E69CFB76221

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220342A
  • Mileage 177,315 KM

Vehicle Description

A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2012 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in High River.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is truly built Ford Tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 177,315 kms. Stock number 220342A is nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E69CFB76221.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

