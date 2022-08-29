$CALL+ tax & licensing
High River Toyota
403-652-1365
2012 Ford F-150
Harley-Davidson
Location
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
177,315KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9310000
- Stock #: 220342A
- VIN: 1FTFW1E69CFB76221
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 220342A
- Mileage 177,315 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is truly built Ford Tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 177,315 kms. Stock number 220342A is nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E69CFB76221.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
