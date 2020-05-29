+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, SYNC, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
Nimble handling, impressive fuel efficiency, and upscale features make the Ford Focus an easy choice in the compact segment. This 2012 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in High River.
It's no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This hatchback has 90,022 kms. Stock number 200106B is grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
