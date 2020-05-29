Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium - Bluetooth - SYNC

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium - Bluetooth - SYNC

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,022KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5078922
  • Stock #: 200106B
  • VIN: 1FAHP3N25CL373618
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, SYNC, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

Nimble handling, impressive fuel efficiency, and upscale features make the Ford Focus an easy choice in the compact segment. This 2012 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in High River.

It's no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This hatchback has 90,022 kms. Stock number 200106B is grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FAHP3N25CL373618.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
Additional Features
  • Sync
  • Premium Sound Package
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From High River Toyota

2011 Toyota RAV4 Spo...
 172,651 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2007 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 235,576 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

Call Dealer

403-652-XXXX

(click to show)

403-652-1365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory