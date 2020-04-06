901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, SYNC, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
The Mustang has always been about style, fun, and value. Some things never change. This 2012 Ford Mustang is for sale today.
The 2012 Ford Mustang takes styling cues from its heritage while looking to the future. The result is a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. Take it for a spin and you'll see why it's the car of choice of so many passionate enthusiasts. A performance car through and through, it's still plenty comfortable and fuel efficient while retaining responsive driving dynamics. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is an icon. This low mileage coupe has just 21,278 kms. It's orange in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 444HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mustang's trim level is Boss 302. The Boss 302 takes performance to a whole new level. It comes with adjustable suspension, Brembo brakes, a strut tower brace, BOSS 302 embroidered front seats, a suede-wrapped steering wheel, a unique appearance package including 19-inch aluminum wheels, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, Shaker premium audio, SiriusXM, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $278.74 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $499 Documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $6991 ). See dealer for details.
