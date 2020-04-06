2012 Ford Mustang

Comfort Air Conditioning

Illuminated Entry Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Remote Trunk Release

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Complex reflector halogen headlamps Windows Rear Window Defroster Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system Safety Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Front seat side-impact airbags

Driver & front passenger frontal airbags

AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)

Additional Features Sync

Message Centre

Driver footrest

Premium Sound Package

Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

SOS post crash alert system

Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down

Sequential LED tail lamps

Colour-keyed mirrors

Front centre console w/armrest & lockable storage

Leather wrapped park brake handle

Centre-mounted dome lamp

4-gauge instrument cluster

Front passenger airbag occupancy sensor

Tire mobility kit

Auto headlamps

Pwr mirrors w/integrated spotter mirrors

Front license plate bracket *STD in provinces where required by law*

Bright aluminum foot pedal covers

(2) aux pwr points

Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: multi-purpose storage system

(2) cup holders w/cover

Easy Fuel capless fuel fill

SiriusXM

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute

Adjustable front/rear shocks

Satin aluminum door release handles

Satin aluminum register surrounds w/black vanes

Unique black shift knob

Unique dark aluminum instrument panel

Unique door scuff plates

Unique front grille

Unique front/rear springs

Unique side & rear exit quad exhaust w/tips

Unique strut-tower brace

Personal safety system -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensor, crash severity sensor

Premium AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: aux input jack, clock

5.0L 32-valve Hi-Po Ti-VCT V8 engine -inc: cover, production number on manifold

Uniquely tuned electric pwr assist steering (EPAS)

Pwr 4-wheel Brembo disc brakes

Unique hood stripe & reverse "C" side stripe

Front lower fascia w/splitter

Unique Alcantara suede wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls -inc: satin spokes, black stitching

