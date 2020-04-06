Menu
2012 Ford Mustang

Boss 302 BOSS 302 444 H.P.

2012 Ford Mustang

Boss 302 BOSS 302 444 H.P.

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

$36,492

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,278KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4856310
  • Stock #: CU3440
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8CU2C5264021
Exterior Colour
Orange
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, SYNC, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

The Mustang has always been about style, fun, and value. Some things never change. This 2012 Ford Mustang is for sale today.

The 2012 Ford Mustang takes styling cues from its heritage while looking to the future. The result is a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. Take it for a spin and you'll see why it's the car of choice of so many passionate enthusiasts. A performance car through and through, it's still plenty comfortable and fuel efficient while retaining responsive driving dynamics. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is an icon. This low mileage coupe has just 21,278 kms. It's orange in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 444HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Mustang's trim level is Boss 302. The Boss 302 takes performance to a whole new level. It comes with adjustable suspension, Brembo brakes, a strut tower brace, BOSS 302 embroidered front seats, a suede-wrapped steering wheel, a unique appearance package including 19-inch aluminum wheels, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, Shaker premium audio, SiriusXM, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1ZVBP8CU2C5264021.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highriverford.com/car-loans-in-high-river-ab



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $278.74 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $499 Documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $6991 ). See dealer for details.

Tired of dealing with dealers who won't give you a price or appraise your trade unless you commit to something. Tired of being pressured to make a decision hastily? Our transparent process really is different than anything youve experienced before. We simply treat people the way we would want to be treated. We market value price our vehicles daily to be sure we are competitive. Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and ready to be taken home. Expect a relaxed atmosphere where your opinions matter. Take a short drive out of the city congestion where you can truly experience the features and benefits of your potential vehicle purchase. o~o
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Illuminated Entry
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Convenience
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Complex reflector halogen headlamps
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Safety
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • Front seat side-impact airbags
  • Driver & front passenger frontal airbags
  • AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Additional Features
  • Sync
  • Message Centre
  • Driver footrest
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
  • SOS post crash alert system
  • Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down
  • Sequential LED tail lamps
  • Colour-keyed mirrors
  • Front centre console w/armrest & lockable storage
  • Leather wrapped park brake handle
  • Centre-mounted dome lamp
  • 4-gauge instrument cluster
  • Front passenger airbag occupancy sensor
  • Tire mobility kit
  • Auto headlamps
  • Pwr mirrors w/integrated spotter mirrors
  • Front license plate bracket *STD in provinces where required by law*
  • Bright aluminum foot pedal covers
  • (2) aux pwr points
  • Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: multi-purpose storage system
  • (2) cup holders w/cover
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel fill
  • SiriusXM
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
  • Adjustable front/rear shocks
  • Satin aluminum door release handles
  • Satin aluminum register surrounds w/black vanes
  • Unique black shift knob
  • Unique dark aluminum instrument panel
  • Unique door scuff plates
  • Unique front grille
  • Unique front/rear springs
  • Unique side & rear exit quad exhaust w/tips
  • Unique strut-tower brace
  • Personal safety system -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensor, crash severity sensor
  • Premium AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: aux input jack, clock
  • 5.0L 32-valve Hi-Po Ti-VCT V8 engine -inc: cover, production number on manifold
  • Uniquely tuned electric pwr assist steering (EPAS)
  • Pwr 4-wheel Brembo disc brakes
  • Unique hood stripe & reverse "C" side stripe
  • Front lower fascia w/splitter
  • Unique Alcantara suede wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls -inc: satin spokes, black stitching

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

