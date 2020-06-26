Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2DR E350 CABRIO R

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,218KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5306699
  • Stock #: 194128B
  • VIN: WDDKK5KF9CF173539
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Low Mileage!

New Arrival! This 2012 Mercedes Benz E-Class is fresh on our lot in High River.

A luxury car available in sedan, coupe, soft-top convertible, and wagon trim levels, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class seamlessly blends function and style. It aims to provide uncompromised luxury and safety to the midsized car segment. The E-Class can be optioned with more safety equipment than any of its competitors. Rear side impact airbags are available in addition to 9 standard airbags but Mercedes-Benz also offers several innovative exclusives such as attention assist and DISTRONIC PLUS, two systems designed to preempt and avoid accidents. Of course none of this comes at the cost of legendary Mercedes-Benz luxury. This low mileage convertible has just 41,218 kms. Stock number 194128B is white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

