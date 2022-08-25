Menu
2012 RAM 2500

153,606 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2012 RAM 2500

2012 RAM 2500

SLT - SiriusXM - Power Doors

2012 RAM 2500

SLT - SiriusXM - Power Doors

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

153,606KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9001600
  Stock #: 220163B
  VIN: 3C6TD5DT0CG270498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White,20eb
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,606 KM

Vehicle Description

SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Doors!

Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 2500. This 2012 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in High River.

This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 153,606 kms. Stock number 220163B is white,20eb in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6TD5DT0CG270498.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
POWER DOORS
SiriusXM

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

