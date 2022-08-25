$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 2500
SLT - SiriusXM - Power Doors
Location
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
153,606KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9001600
- Stock #: 220163B
- VIN: 3C6TD5DT0CG270498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White,20eb
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,606 KM
Vehicle Description
Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 2500. This 2012 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in High River.
This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 153,606 kms. Stock number 220163B is white,20eb in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6TD5DT0CG270498.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
POWER DOORS
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
