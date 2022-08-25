2012 RAM 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 6 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9001600

9001600 Stock #: 220163B

220163B VIN: 3C6TD5DT0CG270498

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White,20eb

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 153,606 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Power Options POWER DOORS Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.