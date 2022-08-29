$12,995+ tax & licensing
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Corolla
L CVT
195,325KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9012670
- Stock #: 204270
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE5CC877019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,325 KM
Vehicle Description
Style, reliability, and comfort all come together in the efficient Toyota Corolla. This 2012 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in High River.
The Corolla remains popular with buyers due to its reliability, functionality, solid build quality, and good reputation. Toyota has taken steps to keep the Corolla competitive for the 2012 model by adding a few standard features along the line. Standard features include the addition of a USB port, power windows, keyless entry, 6 airbags, antilock brakes, electronic brakeforce distribution and brake assist. Drivers find the Corolla's ride smooth and comfortable, especially when commuting back and forth to work or around town.This sedan has 195,325 kms. Stock number 204270 is barcelona red metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River.
