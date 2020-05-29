+ taxes & licensing
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
Compare at $12355 - Our Price is just $11995!
The Ford Escape is one of our favorite small crossover utility vehicles, thanks to athletic driving dynamics, an inviting cabin, and useful high-tech features. -Edmunds This 2013 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in High River.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 178HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GX6DUB41738.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $52.84 with $1008 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $2150 / Total Obligation of $14145 ). See dealer for details.
