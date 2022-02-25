Menu
2013 Honda Civic

116,091 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
High River Toyota

403-652-1365

Sedan Si - Navigation - Sunroof

Location

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

116,091KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8364873
  • Stock #: 204183
  • VIN: 2HGFB6E56DH201464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DK GRAY
  • Interior Colour ,BLACK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat!

The 2013 Honda Civic takes a step back in the right direction with impressive features, a sophisticated new look, and much-improved refinement overall, says to The Car Connection. This 2013 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in High River.

To keep pace with a rapidly evolving market, the 9th-generation Honda Civic under went a makeover for the 2013 model year. Key revisions include an all-new body structure, refreshed front and rear end styling and more premium, soft-touch materials inside the cabin. The 2013 Honda Civic comes with a unique combination of reliability, affordability and an amazing following. This sedan has 116,091 kms. Stock number 204183 is dk gray in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 201HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

