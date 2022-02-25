$19,998+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
2013 Honda Civic
Sedan Si - Navigation - Sunroof
116,091KM
Used
- Stock #: 204183
- VIN: 2HGFB6E56DH201464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DK GRAY
- Interior Colour ,BLACK
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Honda Civic takes a step back in the right direction with impressive features, a sophisticated new look, and much-improved refinement overall, says to The Car Connection. This 2013 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in High River.
To keep pace with a rapidly evolving market, the 9th-generation Honda Civic under went a makeover for the 2013 model year. Key revisions include an all-new body structure, refreshed front and rear end styling and more premium, soft-touch materials inside the cabin. The 2013 Honda Civic comes with a unique combination of reliability, affordability and an amazing following. This sedan has 116,091 kms. Stock number 204183 is dk gray in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 201HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
SiriusXM
