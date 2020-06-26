Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

Contact Seller
2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

EX-L - Leather Seats - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda CR-V

EX-L - Leather Seats - Sunroof

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,880KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5267201
  • Stock #: 200220A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H77DH120391
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!

Compare at $15960 - Our Price is just $15495!

For a fun, versatile SUV that's just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2013 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in High River.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 152,880 kms. Stock number 200220A is white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Premium Audio System, Dual Zone Climate Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $68.25 with $1302 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $2778 / Total Obligation of $18273 ). See dealer for details.

VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Premium audio system
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From High River Toyota

2016 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 54,028 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Sienna X...
 72,110 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL ...
 174,300 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

Call Dealer

403-652-XXXX

(click to show)

403-652-1365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory