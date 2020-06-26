+ taxes & licensing
403-652-1365
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!
Compare at $15960 - Our Price is just $15495!
For a fun, versatile SUV that's just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2013 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in High River.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 152,880 kms. Stock number 200220A is white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Premium Audio System, Dual Zone Climate Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $68.25 with $1302 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $2778 / Total Obligation of $18273 ). See dealer for details.
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
