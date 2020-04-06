Menu
2013 RAM 3500

SLT CUMMINS AUTOMATIC LONG BOX

2013 RAM 3500

SLT CUMMINS AUTOMATIC LONG BOX

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

$33,713

+ taxes & licensing

  • 162,948KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4849410
  • Stock #: C20050B
  • VIN: 3C63R3HL1DG589622
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Doors!

This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram is a muscular workhorse. This 2013 Ram 3500 is for sale today.

This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 162,948 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3HL1DG589622.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highriverford.com/car-loans-in-high-river-ab



Tired of dealing with dealers who won't give you a price or appraise your trade unless you commit to something. Tired of being pressured to make a decision hastily? Our transparent process really is different than anything youve experienced before. We simply treat people the way we would want to be treated. We market value price our vehicles daily to be sure we are competitive. Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and ready to be taken home. Expect a relaxed atmosphere where your opinions matter. Take a short drive out of the city congestion where you can truly experience the features and benefits of your potential vehicle purchase. o~o
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Rear dome lamp
  • 2nd row in-floor storage bins
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Tow Hooks
  • Overhead Console
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen
  • Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission oil cooler
  • Current Generation Engine Controller
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (6) SPEAKERS
  • Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Power Options
  • POWER DOORS
  • Pwr steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
Safety
  • Dual-note horn
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Trim
  • Bright grille
  • Winter Front Grille Cover
Seating
  • Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags
Windows
  • Tinted glass windows
  • Tinted windshield glass
Security
  • Sentry key theft-deterrent system
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Single Rear Wheels
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
  • Front air dam
  • Black door handles
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Driver/passenger assist handles
  • Bright front bumper
  • 200-KPH primary speedometer
  • Electronically-controlled throttle
  • 11.50 Rear Axle
  • Diesel Exhaust Brake
  • Front height-adjustable shoulder belts
  • Vehicle info centre
  • Locking Tailgate
  • Carpeted floor covering
  • Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel
  • Bright Rear Bumper
  • Front Bumper Sight Shields
  • 730-amp maintenance-free battery
  • HD engine cooling
  • Chrome accent shift knob
  • Rear underseat compartment storage
  • Advanced multistage front airbags
  • Auto headlamps
  • Body-colour headlamp filler panel
  • Centre wheel hubs
  • Outside temp gauge & compass
  • Quad headlamps
  • Winch-type spare tire carrier
  • Premium vinyl door trim panel w/map pockets
  • HD front shock absorbers
  • Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea)
  • 180-amp alternator
  • HD rear shock absorbers
  • 7-pin trailer wiring harness
  • Anti-spin rear axle differential
  • Trailer tow wiring -inc: 4-pin connector
  • Front armrest w/cupholders
  • SiriusXM
  • 8' pickup box
  • Class V receiver hitch
  • 32-gallon fuel tank
  • 18" steel spare wheel
  • 3.73 rear axle ratio (w/ETK Engine REQ: WLA Dual Rear Wheels)
  • 6,000# front axle
  • 12300# GVWR
  • Pwr trailer tow mirrors -inc: supplemental signals, courtesy lamps, heated glass

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

