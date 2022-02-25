$26,995+ tax & licensing
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Subaru WRX
STI w/Tech Pkg
Location
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
102,065KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8356143
- Stock #: 220074A
- VIN: JF1GV8J64DL032834
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour 0202 BLACK
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 220074A
- Mileage 102,065 KM
Vehicle Description
Unflinching all-road performance and an unabashed design express the uncompromising soul of this Subaru WRX, a real-world sports car as forceful as its presence. Its a commuter, an errand-runner, and a track-day weapon, all rolled into one. Take it to school or work during the week and take it to the track on the weekend without missing a beat. This Subaru WRX blends everyday practicality with a thrilling driving experience like nothing else. This sedan has 102,065 kms. Stock number 220074A is white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 305HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
