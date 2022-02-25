Menu
2013 Subaru WRX

102,065 KM

Details Description

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2013 Subaru WRX

2013 Subaru WRX

STI w/Tech Pkg

2013 Subaru WRX

STI w/Tech Pkg

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

102,065KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8356143
  Stock #: 220074A
  VIN: JF1GV8J64DL032834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour 0202 BLACK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220074A
  • Mileage 102,065 KM

Vehicle Description

With crisp steering and quick turn-in, this Subaru WRX carves up corners like the rally-inspired beast it is. This 2013 Subaru WRX is fresh on our lot in High River.

Unflinching all-road performance and an unabashed design express the uncompromising soul of this Subaru WRX, a real-world sports car as forceful as its presence. Its a commuter, an errand-runner, and a track-day weapon, all rolled into one. Take it to school or work during the week and take it to the track on the weekend without missing a beat. This Subaru WRX blends everyday practicality with a thrilling driving experience like nothing else. This sedan has 102,065 kms. Stock number 220074A is white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 305HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email High River Toyota

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

