$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
High River Toyota
403-652-1365
2013 Toyota Avalon
2013 Toyota Avalon
XLE - Low Mileage
Location
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
75,296KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9222859
- Stock #: 204263A
- VIN: 4T1BK1EBXDU006546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ooh La La Rouge Mica
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,296 KM
Vehicle Description
A spacious interior, smart technology, and respectable performance come together in the Toyota Avalon. This 2013 Toyota Avalon is fresh on our lot in High River.
If you have always appreciated the practicality and comfort of a full-size sedan, but long for the handling characteristics and fuel efficiency of a mid-size, placing the 2013 Toyota Avalon at the top of your list would be a wise decision. Given its class-leading resale value and stellar record for reliability, the 2013 Toyota Avalon is a smart buy for value-conscious shoppers. The completely redesigned 2013 Avalon ushers in a new era of style and refinement for the Toyota brand. The 2013 Toyota Avalon offers perhaps the finest cabin in its class with first-rate materials, user-friendly controls, and impressive fit and finish. This low mileage sedan has just 75,296 kms. Stock number 204263A is ooh la la rouge mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From High River Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2